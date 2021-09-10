Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $9.70 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $166,029.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00005781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,139.09 or 0.99948680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002241 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

