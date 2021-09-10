Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $25.00 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002636 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $767,994.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

