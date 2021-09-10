TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for about 2.5% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.