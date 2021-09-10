Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,950. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

