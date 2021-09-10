343,620 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 343,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Summit Hotel Properties comprises 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

