Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 293,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

