Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $700.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.50 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.85. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.89. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

