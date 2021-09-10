Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. 4,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.82. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

