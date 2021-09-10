SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. 69,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,953. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

