Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $61.06

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.06, but opened at $62.95. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 5,240 shares traded.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The stock has a market cap of $999.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

