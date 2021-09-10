Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $22.41

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 4,825 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
