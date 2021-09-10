Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,827 shares.The stock last traded at $132.25 and had previously closed at $130.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

