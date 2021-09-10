The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shot up 7% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $102.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $67.47 and last traded at $66.99. 5,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 394,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

