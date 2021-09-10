Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. 71,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,105. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

