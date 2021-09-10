Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 3,327 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000.

NYSEARCA:XMVM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,681. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

