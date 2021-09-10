InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

