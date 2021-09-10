UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys 12,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 666.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 13,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,162. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.