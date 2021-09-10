Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $29.48 on Friday. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $351.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.