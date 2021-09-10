Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $111.49. 5,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

