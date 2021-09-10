Font Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,645.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00007321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. Font has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,645.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00156203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

