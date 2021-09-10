Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,410. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

