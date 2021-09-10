Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,690. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

