J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,432. J.Jill has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of J.Jill worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

