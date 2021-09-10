Contrasting Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.96 $547.50 million $5.66 30.05 Radware $250.03 million 6.51 $9.64 million $0.30 116.90

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Radware 0 1 3 0 2.75

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $178.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Radware has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.96% 42.69% 11.64% Radware 5.53% 5.27% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Radware on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

