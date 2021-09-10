Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Hercules Capital worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

