Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,686,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,231,000. Similarweb comprises 10.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Family Trust owned about 2.27% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMWB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,050. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. William Blair started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

