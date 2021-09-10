$0.27 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,135. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

