$0.27 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,135. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.