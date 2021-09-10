Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,077. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

