Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 3,204 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Patrick Industries worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $345,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,661. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.