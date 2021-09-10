Alpha Family Trust Acquires 8,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alpha Family Trust grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up 2.1% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average is $250.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

