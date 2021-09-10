Souders Financial Advisors Buys 190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

