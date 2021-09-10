Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

