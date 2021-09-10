ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.