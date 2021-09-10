Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $222.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

