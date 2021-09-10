Camden National Bank Has $929,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

