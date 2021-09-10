iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

