Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.10.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

