Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 11.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. 11,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

