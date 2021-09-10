FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

