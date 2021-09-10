Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,156. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

