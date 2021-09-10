Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 282,895 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,913,000.

GLDM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 48,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

