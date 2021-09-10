Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 69,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,955. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

