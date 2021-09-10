Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $87,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.36. 4,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,238. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

