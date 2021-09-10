Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,480. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

