Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $191.03. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,543. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.39. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.