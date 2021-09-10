Halving Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

