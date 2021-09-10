BENQI Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

