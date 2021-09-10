Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

