Halving Coin Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

