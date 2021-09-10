SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $1.05

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002328 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $147,769.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00124473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00178992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.02 or 1.00232578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.53 or 0.07140899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00815632 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

